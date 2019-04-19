Nestled inside 70 Pine Street is a maître d' desk auspiciously stationed outside of a restaurant in the lobby. You might not know what’s hidden inside a highly sought-after Art Deco building is one of New York’s hottest new restaurants: Crown Shy.

Given its close proximity to Wall Street, I was happily surprised that at 6pm on a recent Friday night the space was packed with a totally not douche-y crowd, not one conversation about ROIs was overheard. Crown Shy gives the illusion that it’s more chill than it appears: servers wear white T-shirts and light-wash jeans with black high-top Converse, Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hums through the speakers. You can feel like you're balling out like a banker without having to break your piggy bank.

For a moment, you might forget it’s all orchestrated by New York fine dining elite. Crown Shy is the first collaboration between James Kent, longtime chef de cuisine at Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park and executive chef at NoMad, alongside Jeff Katz, former managing partner of Del Posto.

First off, I love nothing more than a bread basket, a complementary beginning to a meal that’s slowly dying out. Crown Shy’s pull-apart loaf with lemon zest and olive tapenade makes a strong case for a carb comeback.

For a snack, we tried the gruyère fritters ($13) with chili and lime, which were essentially savory churros with a coating similar to the powdered cheese on junk food popcorn; an early signal that while we were in a fine dining environment, we were allowed to have some fun.

Still, it seemed odd that the fritters were more expensive than the much more elevated roasted sunchokes with cheddar and hazelnuts, the safest but most robust smaller portion ($12). This was followed by charred carrots atop a blanket of creamy razor clam foam, making the root vegetable look like it was sitting in a decadent first snow. Though the cavatelli with chicken liver ragu ($18) was one of the least creatively plated dishes, its unexpected use of horseradish made it one of the menu’s best bites. In fact, it might have been the first time I ever left a meal yearning for the sharp, pepper-y hotness in my sinuses to be turned up a few notches (I guess years of Passover meals have primed me to handle more horseradish).

For mains, we began with the buttery branzino, swimming in an orange pool of squash mole; a towel made of fines herbs helps dry off some of the richness ($29). The perfectly tender grilled pork chop ($35) was presented like a topographic map; carefully placed cubed Asian pears with mustard punctuate the landscape.

I’m not one to order just a scoop of ice cream after a meal, but something about pastry chef, Renata Ameni’s satsuma orange flavor told me to reconsider. The dessert, served with a hat of toasted marshmallow and crumbles of honeycomb, tasted like a creamsicle; a big enough scoop for sharing ($9). Residents of 70 Pine are quite spoiled with Crown Shy as their “neighborhood joint” that they don’t have to leave the premises to enjoy.