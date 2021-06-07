The popular Dame restaurant pop-up now has a permanent spot.

What began as a pop-up pivoted into a full-service restaurant this spring. The self-described “English seafood restaurant” is only open for dinner, and its menu includes grilled blowfish tails, fried soft shell crabs, and the terrifically popular fish and chips.

The bright, cheery space recalls dockside dining, and cocktails like the proper Pimm’s cup and gin and tonic with mint bitters split the difference between seaside and English countryside. Dame’s wine list is robust, and a smattering of suds will slake beer drinkers’ thirst, too.

Dame is located at 87 MacDougal Street and is open from Tuesday–Saturday from 6pm–11pm.