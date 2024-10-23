Symbolizing the spiritual victory of light over darkness, Diwali is a major Hindu, Sikh and Jain festival that is celebrated worldwide. Also known as "The Festival of Lights," the five-day event is marked with candles, diyas, string lights and more. For its first year of service, Bungalow is honoring the festival in its own way.

Running the entirety of Diwali, from October 27 to November 1, Bungalow in the East Village is putting on a special Diwali menu. Shaking up cocktail specials, the bar will feature a sweet potato and lychee martini as well as a Sandalwood and Marigold Sherbert. For dessert, they’re serving Saffron & Cardamom Barfi, an Indian fudge, sprinkled with candied rose petals. Each guest will also receive a small brass lamp to take home for their own celebrations.