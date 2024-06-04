Time Out says

Pizza-loving humans and canines alike are invited to this pizza pawty and community event hosted by Williamsburg Pizza, which is making digital history by becoming the first NYC slice joint to accept Dogecoin as payment. On Saturday, June 8, from 1pm to 5pm at the pizzeria’s Lower East Side outpost (277 Broome St), you can bring your furry friend for an afternoon of Brooklyn rounds and grandma squares, especially if you have Shiba Inu dogs, who are “extra VIP” (for being the beloved mascots of Dogecoin, of course). All proceeds from Dogecoin purchases at Williamsburg Pizza locations in June and July will be donated to Animal Haven animal shelter.