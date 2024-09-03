Starting in 2021, Isabel Lee and Luis Fernandez got their start lowering handmade scallion pancake burritos in a bucket off of their fire escape. In it, they found a restaurant. A mash-up of Chinese, Thai and Dominican cultures, Forsyth Fire Escape traded in the fire escape for something more permanent, landing in Chelsea's Olly Olly Market. Now, Fernandez is striking out on his own, frying up chicken sandwiches with a Dominican twist.

This Sunday, September 8, Fernandez will introduce his latest: FEITOS. Popping up at Don Juan’s Deli in the Bowery area, the pop-up will blend Domincian-style fare art on the side. The main draw? The Spicy Mami Fried Chicken sandwich. Marinated Elmer's Bodega Sauce, a vinegar-based hot sauce spiced with adobo, this sandwich hits all the right notes with briny pickles, crispy queso frito and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey. As a side, Fernandez has whipped up his version of Ensalada Rusa, a beet-based Domincian potato salad known for its pink hue.

To ensure you get a sandwich before it sells out, you can pre-order your sammy here. As a bonus, each sandwich will come with a hand-drawn bag plus prints and stickers available for purchase.