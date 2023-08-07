New York
Free lunch at Pret A Manger, Hudson Yards

  • Restaurants
A sign reading "Pret A Manger."
Photograph: By Richard M Lee / Shutterstock
It's said "there's no such thing as a free lunch," but this week, disregard that axiom. Pret a Manger is opening a new location in Hudson Yards (20 Hudson Yards, 4th Floor near The Edge entrance) on Thursday, August 10. 

After the ribbon-cutting at 11am, the cafe is giving away 150 free lunch items on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers can choose any one of the restaurant's sandwiches, baguettes, wraps or salads plus one barista-made drink.

After the opening, the shop will be open from 9am-7:30pm Monday-Saturday and 10am–6pm on Sundays.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

