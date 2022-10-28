New York
Free scoops at Davey's Ice Cream

  • Restaurants
  • Moynihan Train Hall, Midtown West
Davey's Ice Cream
In celebration of its opening inside of Moynihan Food Hall, the much-anticipated expansion of Penn Station, Brooklyn-based parlor Davey's Ice Cream will offer all patrons a free scoop of their favorite flavor on Friday, October 28 from 11am to closing. Yummy.

Founded and owned by David Yoo, Davey’s Ice Cream serves classic homemade flavors like vanilla, chocolate strawberry, pistachio, Nutella, coffee and salted caramel alongside limited-time specials that rotate on a monthly basis. No word yet on what those eclectic options will be in midtown this weekend—although we’re sure they’ll be nothing less than delightful.

The Moynihan Train Hall location will be the fourth one on the chain's roster, which already includes destinations at 137 First Avenue by Ninth Street in the East Village, 74 Meserole Avenue by Guernsey Street in Greenpoint and a seasonal outpost that opens in the summers at Riis Park Beach in Queens.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan

Details

Event website:
www.daveysicecream.com/
Address:
Moynihan Train Hall
421 8th Avenue
New York
Price:
free

Dates and times

