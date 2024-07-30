New Yorkers love pizza. New Yorkers love free things. Free pizza? Really, what more could we ask for?

On August 6, East Village Pizza is bringing us the best of both worlds by giving away free slices of pizza. Why, you may ask? Owner Frank Kabatas says “why not!” A former delivery driver-turned-pizzeria owner and operator as of 2003, Kabatas is a well-loved figure in the pizza scene, known for his garlic knots hidden under a molten layer of cheese and double-stacked pizzas topped with pepperoni cups to Buffalo chicken. Almost three decades later, East Village Pizza is an established slice shop and a local neighborhood favorite.

To receive your specialty slice, all you gotta do is walk up to the counter and mention the codeword “EVP.” Then, free pizza will be yours. Keep in mind, this deal will only be around from 2 to 4pm, and it is New York, so selling out is highly likely. Get there early to try to snag a slice.