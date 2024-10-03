Subscribe
The Gunpowder & Curry Leaf Dip dish
Photography: Jazba| Gunpowder & Curry Leaf Dip
Jamun at Jazba

According to Conde Nast Traveler, one of the top restaurants in India is found in the state of Goan, situated in a restored Portuguese villa. Named Jamun Goa, this quaint restaurant presents regional specialties married with Portuguese influences of the area. For the first time ever, the award-winning restaurant will debut in the States, right here in New York. 

From October 4 to October 6, Jamun Goa will be popping up at East Village spot, Jazba to showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine. Small plates begin with the Goan Pork Belly & Chorico Chili while entrées include Goan Prawn Curry and Pui Saag Caldo Verde, a remixed version of the popular Portuguese soup. The influences carry on down the menu to the desserts, with a Sedurra Cheesecake served with a sawdust pudding, a popular cookie-based dessert found in Portugal. The offerings will be complimented by a cocktail menu featuring specially sourced Indian botanicals, spices and liqueurs. 

www.jazbanyc.com/
