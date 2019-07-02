Kichin has had many evolutions of its Korean cooking. After landlord issues caused the restaurant's first iteration back in 2016 to close, it lived on as pop-ups, landing at MoMA PS1, Kinfolk and Baby's All Right. Now, it's back to a permanent home, more focused on sit-down service and this time in Bushwick. Save for artful details like a choking hazard sign (illustrated by Doris Liou), the space's interior design is fairly simple; it let's the colorful food shine through.



The menu includes chrysanthemum salad with snap peas and burdock, perilla leaf jeon with wood ear and yuba, rice cakes with gochujang and halloumi, beet japchae, jajangmyeon with black beans and roasted pork, mussels with anchovy butter as well as cauliflower wings with bird chili and agave.



Kichin is now run by Bryan Moon and his partner, Hoon Smith who helms the kitchen as Head Chef. Alongside them is Chef de Cuisine Patty Lee (formerly of Roberta's) and Beverage Director Jason White (formerly of Mission Chinese and Per Se). Kichin hopes to function as a nightlife destination, one of a few restaurants that services the late-night crowd from nearby Bossa Nova Civic Club, Mood Ring and Birdy's.