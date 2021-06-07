The first solo venture from a restaurant pro.

Like a young couple not quite sure when to celebrate their anniversary (first date or first swipe?), Leland Eating and Drinking House technically opened last December before being forced to close its doors again until February 14–about a year after owner Randi Lee first signed the lease on the corner space.

Now in full swing, this is Lee’s first solo venture after clocking hours at NYC institutions Del Posto, The Spotted Pig and The Smile. Chef Delfin Jaranilla (Fedora, Quality Eats) is in the kitchen turning out seasonal “New York Mediterranean” menu items.

Leland’s space is bright, light and airy, with white oak, distressed brick, and gleaming tiles throughout. Large windows let the light shine in from Dean Street and Underhill Avenue, and wood banquettes hug the walls.

Brunch here includes a crispy squid sandwich on a Hawaiian roll with za’atar chips, babka French toast, pork sisig and Lee’s own bloody mary, made with house-fermented 15-chili hot sauce. A “vinyl hour” from 1-4pm brings smoked pollack fritters, trout rillette and grilled flatbread with basil pesto and arugula. Dinner adds large plates like whole fried fish, brined half chicken and a grilled pork chop. Wine and beer are available in addition to cocktails.

Leland Eating and Drinking House is located at 755 Dean Street and is open on Sunday from 10am–4pm and 5pm–10pm; Wednesday and Thursday from 1pm–4pm and 5pm–10pm; Friday from 1pm–4pm and 5pm–11pm; and Saturday from 10am–4pm and 5pm–11pm.