An exciting new Korean-American spot from a Le Coucou alum.

Hot off turns at Le Coucou and Ai Fiori, executive chef Sol Han just opened a brand-new spot, LittleMad, in partnership with the hospitality group behind Jua and Her Name is Han.

The space is an easy-to-miss slip on Madison Avenue near 29th Street. Inside, it’s warmly industrial-chic with an open kitchen, cinder walls, high exposed wood ceilings and floors with a polished-concrete finish. The dining room seats 50 and there’s room for six more at the bar.

Han executes his Korean-American menu with French and Italian technique acquired over his past decade in the industry. Seasonal menu highlights include beef tartare with shiitakes and a maesangi chip to shatter with a wooden hammer ($21), soft shell crab ($25), rice with seasonal mushrooms, roasted bone marrow and maple soy ($29) and Shin Ramyun-inspired crispy duck noodles with umami foam ($21). Uni ($25), truffles ($25) and caviar ($30) are available as add-ons.

LittleMad incorporates the “mad” (as in: a hatter) theme where it can (“mad” menus, “mädder” supplements, et cetera), including on the bottle list, which is divided into "mäd" and "mädder" selections. The first is weeknight expensive, with a few wines in the $50 range, and the second reaches higher into three-figure, special occasion territory. Wines by the glass, beer and cocktails are also available.

LittleMad is located at 110 Madison Avenue and is open from Sunday and Tuesday–Thursday from 6pm–10pm and Friday and Saturday from 6pm–11pm.