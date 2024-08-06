Somehow, someway, August is upon us. While the official day of fall is still weeks away, we know that soon we will be trading out lush greenery for amber hues, crops for cardigans and soft breezes for that all too familiar chill. To say goodbye to a summer well spent, one of New York's top waterfront restaurants is hosting a lobster bash led by one of the city's finest.

On August 21, Jean-Georges Vongerichten is hosting an all out lobster bash at The Fulton by Jean-Georges. In true Jean-Gorges fashion, the party will feature lobster cooked up five different ways, from the classic lobster rolls to longeivity noodles. But the dish we are most excited for? The lobster claw cocktail topped with a huge chunk, of you guessed it, lobster.

Alongside such crustaceous creations, the restaurant’s open bar will serve up wine and cocktails for sipping. Music will be in full swing, literally, as the patio will host a live swing band and tunes from a barbershop quartet. And if you need a break from it all, find some solace on the patio and take in the sight of the Brooklyn Bridge. Cheers to summer, and cheers to the mighty lobster!