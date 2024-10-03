Manhattan West Food Festival

Celebrate autumn in the city at Manhattan West’s outdoor Food Festival. On October 16 and 17 from 4pm to 8pm, taste exclusive seasonal dishes from Manhattan West’s buzzworthy restaurants including Ci Siamo, Zou Zou’s, Midnight by Navarro’s, Daily Provisions, Citizens Market Hall, Katsuya, and more. Feast on chef-prepared fare like oxtail brioche and rice pudding by Casa Dani, spicy tuna crispy rice by Katsuya and Moroccan fried chicken bites from Zou Zou’s in the plaza’s open-air beer garden while live DJs spin some tunes.

The family-friendly event is free to attend—and dogs are welcome!—with food and drinks available for purchase. All beverage proceeds will be donated to Rethink Food.