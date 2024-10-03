Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Manhattan West Food Fest
Manhattan West Food FestManhattan West Food Fest
  • Restaurants

Manhattan West Food Festival

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrate autumn in the city at Manhattan West’s outdoor Food Festival. On October 16 and 17 from 4pm to 8pm, taste exclusive seasonal dishes from Manhattan West’s buzzworthy restaurants including Ci Siamo, Zou Zou’s, Midnight by Navarro’s, Daily Provisions, Citizens Market Hall, Katsuya, and more. Feast on chef-prepared fare like oxtail brioche and rice pudding by Casa Dani, spicy tuna crispy rice by Katsuya and Moroccan fried chicken bites from Zou Zou’s in the plaza’s open-air beer garden while live DJs spin some tunes.

The family-friendly event is free to attend—and dogs are welcome!—with food and drinks available for purchase. All beverage proceeds will be donated to Rethink Food.

Details

Event website:
manhattanwestnyc.com/event/food-fest-event/
Address
Price:
Free to attend
Opening hours:
4–8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.