A secret garden in Williamsburg with tapas and a great happy hour.

Maracuja’s been on the block for quite a while, but it just opened its backyard under new ownership this May. The pair of regulars who bought the place right around 2020’s pandemic shutdowns made the move after the lovely, secluded outdoor space sat unused for six years. And they gave it a stitch of a speakeasy thread.

To enter into the outside, you’ll saunter through the bar and open a door marked “private” to emerge into a garden festooned with greenery and covered by a canopy of leaves and lights. There, you can lounge around about twenty seats and order menu items like chicken croquetas, chorizo, duck and shrimp skewers and larger plates like seafood paella for two from executive chef Roberto Jimenez’s (recently of Mercado Little Spain) kitchen.

Happy hour from 4pm-7pm each day includes $5 beer, $6 wines, $8 cocktails and frozens and $1 oysters. “If you know it we can make it” cocktails are always $11.

Maracuja is located at 279 Grand Street and is open from 4pm-12am daily.