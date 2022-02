One look at these cute kitty pics is like catnip for animal lovers. Meow Parlour’s darling adoptables will also consider humans for foster opportunities in the cafe’s cat-centric space, so practice your head scratching technique before you visit. (The cafe has homed more than 1,000 cats since 2014.) Toys and carpet towers are there for them, and Macaron Parlour treats are on the menu for you.

Cost: $16 per person for 50 minutes. Food and drink is available for additional purchase.