The world’s largest network of low-intervention organic, biodynamic and natural wine is returning to New York.

From November 10 to November 11, RAW Wine is coming back to New York. Taking over 99 Scott Studio in Brooklyn, the two-day festival will bring together some of the world’s best producers, chefs and sommeliers to showcase the best of natural wine. Founded by France’s first female Master of Wine Isabelle Legeron, this year’s festival will feature over 120 growers from the reaches of Austria and Brazil to Japan and South Africa, 50 of which will be showing at the festival for the first time. Botanical-forward non-alcoholic drinks will also be offered, and guests can refuel with bites from Decades Pizza Bar and Restaurant, Insa and Sey Coffee.