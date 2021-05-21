The long-running West Village restaurant goes east.

Rosemary’s has been serving Italian staples like calamari fritti, grilled octopus, linguine, cavatelli and orecchiette to West Village crowds since 2012. Now, it’s cloned itself on the east side.

Rosemary’s East in Stuy Town has a few of the original’s familiar hits, along with sourdough pizzas in margherita, cacio e pepe, mushroom, and meatball varieties. A “stinger” pie is topped with spicy honey, tomato, toasted chili oil, house made mozzarella, soppressata, basil and honey. The pizzas are actually from Roey’s, Rosemary’s pizzeria offshoot back on the west side.

An exclusively Italian wine list includes “40 at $40,” which harkens back to the same deal at Rosemary’s back when it first opened. There’s another 20 bottles available if you’re looking to get spendy, plus cocktails like the PDT PCV, a spritz-y sour with tarragon and rosé named in a nod to Stuytown local/PDT owner Jeff Bell, who collaborated in the drink, as well as the nearby Peter Cooper Village.

The reclaimed wood-floored space aims to “create a warm residential environment.” Its dining room can accommodate up to 120, a private room seats 30, and there’s room for 100 more on the garden-adjacent sidewalk.

Rosemary’s East is located at 350 First avenue, and is open from Sunday–Thursday from 4pm–10:30pm and Friday–Saturday 4pm–11pm

