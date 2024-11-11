Hospitality professional Adrien Gallo continues building his restaurant empire, albeit, underground. Joining his cocktail bar, Nothing Really Matters, and his coffee spot, Tiny Dancer, See No Evil Pizza opened on the concourse level of the downtown-bound 1 train station at 50th Street and Broadway. Blending Neapolitan and New York styles, you can easily get a 12-inch pie in less than four minutes and be on your way. But with a menu that includes sardine toasts and arancini, you may just want to stay awhile.