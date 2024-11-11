Subscribe
See No Evil Pizza
Photograph: Courtesy of Minu Han
  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West

See No Evil Pizza

Morgan Carter
Written by Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Time Out says

Hospitality professional Adrien Gallo continues building his restaurant empire, albeit, underground. Joining his cocktail bar, Nothing Really Matters, and his coffee spot, Tiny Dancer, See No Evil Pizza opened on the concourse level of the downtown-bound 1 train station at 50th Street and Broadway. Blending Neapolitan and New York styles, you can easily get a 12-inch pie in less than four minutes and be on your way. But with a menu that includes sardine toasts and arancini, you may just want to stay awhile. 

Details

Address
210 W 50th Street Concourse #1
New
10019
