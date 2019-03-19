Tamra Teahouse
One of the best places to eat in Crown Heights is Tamra Teahouse
What initially feels like a hodge podge menu of curries, avocado toast with tostones, and ginger shrimp pho, makes sense when you learn more about the owners of Tamra Teahouse's personal history and culinary journeys. Founders Yunha Moh and Draman Berthe are first-generation immigrants (from Korea and Mali, respectively) serving up dishes that might just give fusion a good name again. With collective experience from prior jobs at Saltie, Milk Bar, Pok Pok, and Lucky Bee, the duo pair their culinary training with Afro-Asian inflections: curry is the common ground. We recommend the butternut squash curry served with corn, potatoes served with jasmine rice, chadon beni and daikon pickles or the oxtail version braised in coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, and shrimp paste, with beansprouts, chadon beni, scallions, peanuts, lime and jasmine rice. Finish things off with a korean medicinal tea made from dates or a Carribbean sorrel cocktail.
|Venue name:
|Tamra Teahouse
|Contact:
|Address:
|
1524 Bergen St
Brooklyn
11213
|Opening hours:
|Sunday–Thursday 11a–10p Friday–Sunday 11a–11p
|Price:
|$
|Do you own this business?