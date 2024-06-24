Pinkies up! It's time for a tea party at Time Out Market. But this tea party is elevated—literally—and even boozy.

Every Tuesday this summer, from now through August 27, enjoy Tazo Tuesdays at Time Out Market with tealicious cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages at the bar. Sip on TAZO tea-based cocktails and mocktails, plus taste various TAZO teas at Time Out Market New York. It's free to get in; just purchase your drink of choice.

Bring your friends or coworkers from 5 to 7pm for photo ops, small bites, entertainment and more on the roof of the market! Cocktails and mocktails will be made using TAZO concentrates of Classic Chai Latte or Iced Passion. For the first and last weeks (that’s June 25 and August 27), the first 10 people who purchase the drinks will get a $25 Time Out Market gift card upon arrival.

Plus, be sure to mark your calendar for this extra special event: