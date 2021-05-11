The Greens is like the private outdoor space you never (always) knew you needed.

Pier 17's rooftop restaurant is made up of several socially-distanced "mini lawns." Each grassy rectangle can accommodate up to eight people with plenty of room to eat tacos, burgers and fried chicken sandwiches. The Greens' extsnsive beverage menu includes cocktails, frozen drinks, canned beer and hard seltzer, wine and soft drinks. Reservation fees run up to $40 and do not include food or drinks.