The Greens at Pier 17
Photograph: Relevent on behalf of The Howard Hughes Corporation

Time Out says

The Greens is like the private outdoor space you never (always) knew you needed.

Pier 17's rooftop restaurant is made up of several socially-distanced "mini lawns." Each grassy rectangle can accommodate up to eight people with plenty of room to eat tacos, burgers and fried chicken sandwiches. The Greens' extsnsive beverage menu includes cocktails, frozen drinks, canned beer and hard seltzer, wine and soft drinks. Reservation fees run up to $40 and do not include food or drinks. 

By: Amber Sutherland-Namako

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 89 South Street
New York
10038
Menu: View Menu
Contact:
thegreens.pier17ny.com Call Venue 917-512-7540
Opening hours: Monday–Wednesday noon–11pm. Thursday–Sunday 11am – 11pm.
