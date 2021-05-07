A playful rooftop space in the East Village with backyard party vibes.

The Ready rooftop is ready for a good time this summer. (The portable coolers full of canned beers and wines at each table are probably the clearest giveaway.)

Taking up the top floor of the Moxy East Village, this new elevated downtown destination has a backyard party vibe with abundant greenery, twinkling hanging lights, eclectic outdoor furniture and plenty of sunlight. It kind of feels like you’re hanging out in a friend’s (very clean) backyard except you don’t have to worry about getting yelled at by angry neighbors.

A large, retractable glass roof offers varying experiences based on the weather—transitioning the space from a party-in-a-greenhouse situation to an open-air hang in a matter of seconds. (The bar, made of plastic milk crates, looks particularly striking against the lower Manhattan skyline with the roof fully retracted.)

The aforementioned tableside coolers feature six cans from local breweries including Bronx Brewery and City Light Lager—you can order all beer ($60), all wine ($65) or mix-and-match ($65). Like any good rooftop worth its margarita salt, there are also frozen cocktails on offer including frose ($14) and watermelon sugar ($14).

Smaller bar snacks are on hand, but the main food highlight on the menu is the made-to-order tacos on corn tortillas. You can order either the Chicken Tinga, Beef Brisket Barbacoa, Crispy Pork Carnitas or Mushrooms & Corn tacos, each for $5. In terms of procedure, contactless ordering is available at each table through QR codes.

The Ready is located at the Moxy East Village (112 East 11th St.) and is open from Wednesday–Sunday from 4pm–10pm. Reservations are required.