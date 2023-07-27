New York
Rebecca of Vegan Bodega Cat
Photo: Courtesy of Vegan Bodega Cat

The top 5 spots for good vegan eats, according to NYC influencer Vegan Bodega Cat

She shares her picks for an all-vegan meal in NYC with Time Out New York.

Written by
Natalie Melendez
It’s no secret that NYC is home to some of the best, most diverse cuisine out there. You can satisfy just about any craving with a quick walk or subway ride—or with a simple delivery app order, if you’re not feeling outdoorsy. Luckily for NYC vegans and the veg-curious alike, the same is true for plant-based options, which now boast an extraordinary number of menu items and dedicated all-vegan spaces. 

You’ve got vegan Mexican, Japanese and Italian restaurants, vegan sandwich shops, ice cream shops and bakeries, as well as vegan classic diner food and so on. The abundance of options and quality of vegan food in the city is certainly not an issue in 2023. Instead, you might find yourself overwhelmed at the thought of where to eat next—or even what to order. That’s where NYC’s Vegan Bodega Cat comes to help.  

“I like to let people know where the good stuff is,” says Rebecca, the content creator behind the Vegan Bodega Cat socials on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. A native New Yorker and long-time vegan, Rebecca (who prefers not to disclose her last name for privacy) is committed to helping her audience find exciting new vegan restaurants to try out, and she’s all about keeping it real. 

“I post about trendy stuff, but I also just really like to post about affordable things, accessible things, stuff the average New Yorker could afford,” says Rebecca. “And I’m not talking about the average New Yorker who moves here and works on Wall Street. I’m talking about the average New Yorker who goes to school here, grew up here, you know?” 

Though it might sound unconventional to some, Rebecca’s vegan journey began in the gym, albeit accidentally, as an attempt to build muscle. “I was rethinking my food choices. And just seeing how I felt, I recovered faster when I wasn’t eating meat. So I just stopped eating meat,” she says. 

After learning more about the negative impacts of the egg and dairy industries, Rebecca quit consuming those products as well. “A few months after that, I was like, ‘Am I vegan? Oh, guess I’m vegan now.’ So it wasn’t a, ‘I’m going vegan’ sort of thing. It just kind of happened and I rolled with it.”

Now, Rebecca’s socials are a gateway to vegan heaven. One quick glance and you’ll find an endless display of colorful, beautifully-styled photos and videos of the most delicious vegan food you’ve ever seen, ranging from cheap $5 eats to NYC’s trendiest new plant-based restaurants. It’s a testament to the variety of plant-based options available in the city and Rebecca’s own curiosity. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebecca (@veganbodegacat)

“I remember very specifically talking to a friend I had made when I first went vegan, and he said, ‘Oh, there’s over 200 vegan restaurants in New York City.’ And I was like, ‘What? What do you mean?’” she says. “And I get it now. I’ve been visiting and reviewing vegan restaurants or restaurants with vegan options for seven years, six years, and still haven’t gone to all of them—and I go to like one or two new places a week.”

Because of the multitude of vegan restaurants and the fact that no place “has a menu where every menu item is delicious,” Rebecca doesn’t have any favorites. Instead, she has a “favorite vegan version of whatever someone wants.”

Below are just a few of the vegan restaurants that Rebecca has recently enjoyed and her recommendations on what to get.

Vegan Bodega Cat’s Standout Vegan eats

1. Spicy Moon

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Greenwich Village

A vegan Szechuan restaurant with locations in the West Village, East Village and on Bowery.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebecca (@veganbodegacat)

 

“First off we have Spicy Moon. It gets a spot on the top because I like a lot of the menu items. There’s three [locations] now, and they’re all a vibe. They do a great job with interior decoration and setting a tone for a good time out.”

Rebecca recommends: Dan Dan Noodles, Crispy Eggplant

2. Orchard Grocer

  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Lower East Side

An all-vegan deli and market on the Lower East Side.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebecca (@veganbodegacat)

“Then we’re gonna do Orchard Grocer just because I feel like places to grab and go sandwiches/ little grocery items are pretty quintessential in NYC. It’s nice having [these] spots in your city!”

Rebecca recommends: The Monty sandwich

3. Vegan on the Fly

Gyros, sandwiches, wings, burgers and more in midtown. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebecca (@veganbodegacat)

 

“A quintessential meal in New York is a halal cart, right? Chicken over rice, beef over rice, whatever. So I have to mention Vegan on the Fly because they do vegan halal food. I love the Impossible platter they do. It’s worth getting.”

Rebecca recommends: Impossible Kefta platter

4. Jerrell’s BTR BRGR

Vegan burgers, shakes and fries in Soho. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebecca (@veganbodegacat)

 

“There are a million and a half places to get a vegan burger, right? I’m sick of it! There’s too many vegan burgers. Stop, okay? But there’s one vegan burger to rule them all, and that is Jerrell’s BTR BRGR. It is the best vegan burger, period. And nothing can hold a candle to it.”

Rebecca recommends: O.G. BETR BRGR with fries

5. PLANTA, Williamsburg

Sushi, dumplings, noodles, pizza and more—with locations in Williamsburg, NoMad and across the country.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebecca (@veganbodegacat)

 

“The last place is Planta Queen in Williamsburg. It’s like a nicer dining experience, but I have a specific list of things you have to get there because it’s a little pricey. And if you don’t get the right things you’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, I spent $20 on this, damn.’ But if you get the right things, you’re gonna be like, ‘Wow this place is so good.’”

Rebecca recommends: Bang Bang Broccoli, Spaghettini Carbonara, Avocado Lime Tartare

