Only a single golden triangle shaped like the letter “V" will clue you in on this Indian speakeasy. Leaning into the theme quite hard, the decor literally screams roaring 20s with marble walls, bold red booths and servers decked in black and red vests. But the 1920s aesthetic isn’t the only thing to discover here, as chef and owner Hemant Mathur cooks up northern and southern Indian specialities. But its his exotic meat tasting menu that has the largest draw, with courses that include Ostrich Malai Kebab and Alligator Biryani with a cucumber raita.