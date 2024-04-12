Time Out says

For the sheer amount of Italian products and provisions that Eataly stocks on its many shelves, you may be shocked to hear that the gourmet marketplace actually hasn’t had its own line of house-made pasta—that is, until now.

On Friday, April 12, the retailer will celebrate its first-ever line of pasta with a special Wine & Pasta Festa at Eataly Downtown. From 6pm to 8pm, pasta lovers can enjoy an unlimited array of Italian bites and vino, alongside hands-on activations throughout the store, including pop-up pasta classes highlighting the new private-label tubers and strings. As you learn your bucatini from your linguine—all made with 100% heirloom Italian wheat and mountain spring water—you can also take in fresh beats from a live DJ. The pasta line will be available in over 50 Eataly stores worldwide, and there will be pasta-themed events and restaurant activations across the brand’s North American locations from April 12 through 28.