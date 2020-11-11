21 amazing holiday gift ideas from NYC makers
Buy better thanks to our locally-sourced NYC gift ideas that say, “Hey, I’m shoppin’ here!”
After a tumultuous year, we need a little Christmas and we need it, like, yesterday. So hang the Christmas lights, polish your menorah and start checking off your shopping list with our hand-picked holiday gift ideas! You can lift spirits by opening your heart or your wallet. If you’re able to do the latter, pay it forward by doing all of your holiday shopping in NYC. By that, we mean supporting your favorite mom-and-pop stores and local makers who are selling epic gifts this holiday season. Our top 21 picks include amazing NYC gifts from a Black-owned jewelry company, an LGBTQ+ accessory designer, a Brooklyn woodworking company and more outstanding businesses.
Gifts from NYC makers
Little Luck Stud
We could all use a “little luck” right now, whether it be in our lives or on our lobes. Yam, a Black-owned jewelry business in Astoria, creates stunning earrings like these classic brass studs with an upcycled pearl drop. Extend some good luck charms to someone you love!
$68 from Yam NYC.
66th St. candle
We love a slow burn, particularly for candles, and this coconut and vegetable wax light created by Kristin Rose of The Koop burns up to 45 hours! If you know an intense, fast-moving New Yorker who could use a leisurely walk in the park, gift them this candle. It smells like crisp fall mornings while strolling along Central Park West.
$21 from The Koop New York.
Star of Susan Necklace
Jewish NYC designer Susan Korn’s accessories evoke a familiar Y2K flair that makes all the nostalgia-loving style queens squeal with delight. Her vibrant and playful products, from beaded handbags to rainbow earrings, are filled with eternal sunshine, so why not give the “Star of Susan” to the person who lights your menorah?
$98 from Susan Alexandra.
Shalom Hair Clip
American-Israeli accessory designer Ariel Tidhar makes these too-cute hair clips for any Jewish fashionista who is looking for a stylish way to bring peace to their tresses, especially when they have bed head.
$30 from Ariel Tidhar.
The Future Is Inclusive Patch
A gift to inspire! Queer Latinx artist Bianca Negron designs art, clothing and feel-good flair like this empowering patch that shows love for the LGBTQ+/GNC/TRANS/POC/TS community.
$10 from Bianca Designs.
The Holiday Kit
Give the gift of better hair days when you snag this holiday bundle from a New York brand that’s all about the process, not just the products. Crown Affair’s high-quality kit is not just a steal — it’s a ritual in a bag that will inspire the receiver to take more time for self-care. Trust us, daily use of the pocket sized combs, hydrating oil and 100 percent silk scrunchie will lead to a healthier mane and mind!
$98 from Crown Affair.
Tabletop Greta Jade Green lamp
Brooklyn company Friend of All believes light and color are the most powerful tools you can use to transform a house into a home. If you know someone who could use a little help in the decor department, the brand’s stunning, handmade stained-glass lights will turn any dull space into a warm and artsy abode.
$320 from Friend of All.
Don’t Get Incensed
Since many of us felt incensed (mad as hell) this past year, here’s a gift that will help promote calm and tranquility. Overlook Woods, a Brooklyn woodworking company, makes these modern incense and tea light holders that come in various stains.
$45 from Overlook Woods.
Odor-proof Stow Slim Case
Here’s a high-class gift for a bud you like to roll with! This resourceful and innovative Brooklyn-based designer found a way to create sleek, smell-proof leather stash bags by using a scent-neutralizing technology that masks, er, strong scents. Genius!
$50 from Little John New York.
Energy Clearing Kit
This kit is said to clear unwanted energy, which is a must for your mystic-loving friend as we enter a new year. The bundle, packaged by one of Brooklyn’s witchiest stores, includes a mini clearing spray made with essential oils, a palo santo-scented soy candle and an orange selenite wand for protection, luck and energy healing.
$28 from Species By The Thousands.
Date Night Set
Give this set to your favorite couple whose perfect night at home includes shots of hard whiskey followed by a sloppy make-out sesh. (At least we assume that’s what the bourbon-flavored lip balm is for.) For funsies, the bundle also comes with a puzzle of Kings County Distillery’s barrel room and a bourbon-scented candle to set the mood.
$59 from Kings County Distillery.
Starry Beret
Know a star wares fan? This locally-made chapeau by fashion designer Amanda Litzinger is great for any francophile who insists on dressing to nines, even while in quarantine.
$33 from Sticky Baby.
Sweet and Savory Hot Sauce Duo
Leilani Kali Rivers and John Hercel of 718 Heat Factory swear that hot sauce can put you in a really good mood, so lift someone’s spirits with these complementary, made-by-hand hot sauces. Bonus: They’re rich in antioxidants!
$14 from 718 Heat Factory.
Babe of Brooklyn
Aside from masks, beards are the other most popular facial product of quarantine. Know someone whose mug is understandably fuzzier than usual? Give them this natural beard balm that’s handmade in Brooklyn. The cleansing botanical blend of palo santo and frankincense will surely smooth and soften their scruff.
$35 from Babe of Brooklyn.
Apple Cider Doughnut Baking Mix
Keep apple cider doughnut season alive thanks to this baking kit that is fun for amateur chefs and folks who use their oven for storage. FarmSteady and Brooklyn Brew Shop founders Erica and Stephen have perfected the easiest and most delicious doughnut recipe that makes an awesome gift for roommates looking for a quarantivity with a hint of cinnamon-sugar!
$25 from FarmSteady.
Hat Número 1
This brand’s sustainable knitwear is made in Brooklyn using only the purest fibers. Don’t be fooled by Fe’s super-lightweight cashmere beanie — it’s soft and cozy enough to keep any head warm during the coldest days.
$90 from Fe Knits.
CBD Balm Bundle
CBD — the gift that keeps on giving. This prezzie is a welcome reprieve for anyone whose skin could use some much-needed hydration after an intense, wrinkle-inducing year. The bundle includes two of Sheabrand’s best-selling products (body butter and lip balm) to soothe and nourish the skin.
$44 from Sheabrand.
Sleepy Cloud Eye Mask
Ohmigod, remember sleep? Yeah, we haven’t been getting much either. Enter the perfect gift for insomniacs! Perhaps we’ll all rest easier knowing that this dreamy, 100-percent cotton mask created by NYC designer and textile queen Nikki Stewart is sustainably and ethically made?
$25 from Of The Land Studios.
Notorious RBG Acrylic Necklace
RIP, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg! Her remarkable accomplishments will never be forgotten. Thanks to Brooklyn jeweler Leroy’s Place, your favorite ally can rock their own RBG neckpiece with the same pride and flair as Ginsburg in her iconic, dazzling collars.
$30 from Leroy’s Place.
Roberta’s Sticker Shirt
Another way to support your go-to pizza joint? Buy merch! Roberta’s is not only known for its drool-worthy brick-oven pies. The shop also sells cool-as-hell apparel, like this Sticker Shirt designed by artist Jiro Bevis.
$30 from Roberta’s.
Cara Planters
Truth: No one has benefited from quarantine as much as our pets and our plants. Know someone whose philodendron is thriving so hard, it needs a bigger pot? Franca, a Brooklyn ceramic studio owned by artists Sierra Yip-Bannicq and Jazmin de la Guardia, sells whimsical and modern planters that look chic in any apartment.
Starting at $48 from Franca.