21 amazing holiday gift ideas from NYC makers

We love a slow burn, particularly for candles, and this coconut and vegetable wax light created by Kristin Rose of The Koop burns up to 45 hours! If you know an intense, fast-moving New Yorker who could use a leisurely walk in the park, gift them this candle. It smells like crisp fall mornings while strolling along Central Park West.

$21 from The Koop New York.