Meta’s 2022 gift guide
Photograph: courtesy of Meta

5 last-minute gifts to grab from Insta-famous NYC shops

Meta’s Nicola Mendelsohn pinpoints five great gifts from local businesses with big social media followings.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
With just a few days left before the holidays begin, New Yorkers may find themselves scrambling to get the perfect gift for their loved ones. With no time to spare, heading to the right shop is everything—that’s why we’ve put together our own list of NYC small businesses to shop from.

But now, especially during the holidays, we get by with a little help from our friends to find the best of the best. We teamed up with Meta’s Nicola Mendelsohn, the VP for its Global Business Group, to pinpoint five great small businesses that have found big followings on Facebook and Instagram where you’ll find great gifts this season.

Mendelsohn’s job is literally to support small businesses here in NYC by giving them the tools and training they need to grow online. She also comes from a family of small business owners and grew up seeing what it takes to run one at close range, she says. Her grandparents ran a haberdashery business and her parents ran a catering firm. Her history and her career make her a great person to talk to about what shops are worth heading to this month.

“The heart of New York is grit and resilience,” she tells us. “New York is truly a city of dreams and a city of immigrants. It embodies the American dream, which is reflected in the city’s creative, dynamic and innovative small businesses. People come from all over the world to shop here and set up shop here—and to find the kind of unique point of view that is only possible in a city where so many cultures and creative minds collide. I know I did. And so many of the businesses I’ve met are connected so deeply to their origin story in this city.” 

“For example, one of the first people I met was Teri Johnson, the owner of Harlem Candle, up at lunch with a bunch of other small businesses from the neighborhood,” she says. “Growing up in the U.K., I was a theater kid—and a literature fanatic—so the mystique of the Apollo and legends of the Harlem Renaissance and the imagery of people like Langston Hughes and the Dance Theater of Harlem were foundational to how I pictured New York. So, when I came across Harlem Candle, which pays homage to that legacy with scents based on legends Langston Hughes and Josephine Baker, I really felt like this summed up New York’s small business community: one-of-a-kind and steeped in neighborhood pride.”

So many of the businesses she works with have grown, even through the pandemic on Instagram and Facebook. From Economy Candy to Brooklyn Tea, they were able to showcase their new products and connect with their customers. These days, it’s become a common story but in the grand scheme of things, it’s a novel idea. 

“New York’s vibrant communities, its strong business economy, and diverse talent base—along with access to arts, culture, media and commerce—are what first attracted us to the city in 2007,” she says. “Of course, small businesses are an important part of that, and we want to do our part to make sure that they remain part of the essential fabric of the city for years to come.”

Below, find her top five picks for NYC holiday shopping.

Nicola Mendelsohn’s top shop picks

Brooklyn Tea

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant

Brooklyn Tea was founded in 2016 by Alfonso Wright, who grew up in a Jamaican household where “tea was always the answer to any problem there was in life.” In addition to being a tea room in Brooklyn, Brooklyn Tea curates more than 60 different loose-leaf tea varietals, made of the highest quality, organic, and fair trade whenever available. Not only does their shop make for a great meeting space, but they’re perfect for gifting as their hosts all offer free expert-level tea education to make sure to pair customers with the perfect blend.

Gift: Cream of Earl Grey Loose Leaf Tea

Economy Candy

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Lower East Side

Economy Candy is the oldest candy shop in NYC, a city institution for the last 85+ years known for carrying more than 2,000 candy items. Economy Candy began as a shoe and hat repair shop which had a push cart outside that sold candy. When the Depression hit in the ’30s the candy cart started bringing in more business than the shoe store and in 1937 the business transformed into Economy Candy. When Morris “Moishe” Cohen and his brother-in-law returned from World War II they took over the business and expanded into selling candy, chocolate, gift baskets, dried fruit, nuts and more.

GiftHanukkah Candycare Pack 

Nguyen Coffee Supply

Nguyen Coffee Supply is the first specialty Vietnamese coffee company in the United States to import via direct trade and roasting in Brooklyn, New York. Founded and led by a first-generation, Vietnamese American and daughter of refugees, Sahra Nguyen is on a mission to change the future of specialty coffee through diversity, inclusion and sustainability. They are proud to partner with a fourth-generation farmer, Mr. Ton, who owns and operates his family farm in Vietnam’s famed Central Highlands. Together, they set out on an unprecedented mission: bring his organic, green beans to the U.S. for people to enjoy fresh roasted and in a variety of brew styles.

GiftSaigon (Arabica & Robusta Blend) 

Harlem Candle Co.

The Harlem Candle Company is a luxury home fragrance brand specializing in scented candles inspired by the richness of Harlem. Founded in 2014 by travel and lifestyle expert Teri Johnson, the Harlem Candle Company is the manifestation of her love affair with fragrance, jazz, and Harlem. They were a #BuyBlackFriday partner and Teri attended Nicola’s Harlem small business luncheon. 

Gift“Speakeasy” Luxury Candle

Kwohtations

Founder Janine Kwoh started making cards in 2011 and has since then become the owner, artist and one-person assembly line behind Kwohtations, an ever-evolving collection of greeting cards and gifts that reflect and celebrate a diversity of identities and life experiences. Her business is founded on the notion that humor is critical to savoring the good times and surviving the hard, something that is reflected not only in our shop’s humorous and heartfelt cards, but also her book Welcome to the Grief Club, an illustrated book on grief for anyone who is grieving the death of a loved one.

GiftRealistic Wishes for the New Year (NYC Editions)

