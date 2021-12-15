New York
Timeout

Rose reading room nypl scarf
Photograph: courtesy of the NYPL

The best NYC-themed gifts for the holidays

Is the New Yorker in your life tough to buy for? Here's some NYC gifts that will make even the most jaded New York City resident smile.

Collier Sutter
Shaye Weaver
Written by
Collier Sutter
&
Shaye Weaver
New Yorkers love their city, so if you're shopping for a Gothamite, an NYC-themed gift is always a good bet. Of course, the ultimate gift would be an in-unit washing machine and dryer (a New Yorker can dream!), but that's a pipe dream. Sure, an envelope comprising a gift card for them to blow at either one of the best restaurants in town or on a pair of tickets to see one of the hottest shows on Broadway would slay this holiday, but our NYC-themed suggestions are a bit more creative than that. Anyway, here’s our NYC shopping list including items that show off some of the best New York attractions.

RECOMMENDED: The full holiday gift guide

NYC gifts for the holidays

An illustration of their favorite hangout by Bop Bop Illustrations
Photograph: Bop Bop Illustrations

1. An illustration of their favorite hangout by Bop Bop Illustrations

Commemorate your fellow New Yorker's favorite spot or an important local haunt where it all began with a print of it by an NYC artist—Annie Schonberger or Bop Bop Art. She has so many city favorites to choose from, including Dante, the Little Owl, Books Are Magic, Katz's and Russ & Daughters. Schonberger also donates 15% of her profits at the end of each year to an organization called Protect Our Winterswhich is a group of winter sports enthusiasts fighting for climate change impact!

bopbopart.com, starting at around $65.

Bodega Cat Pillow
Photograph: courtesy Peralta Project

10. Bodega Cat Pillow

If a wisp of cat hair is in your bacon, egg and cheese, that’s just part of the experience of getting a sammie at the corner store. And we’re fine with that: Some of our favorite New Yorkers are bodega cats.

peraltaproject.com, $40

The New York Public Library Rose Main Reading Room Silk Scarf
Photograph: courtesy of the NYPL

11. The New York Public Library Rose Main Reading Room Silk Scarf

One of the most beautiful rooms in all of NYC can be around their neck. The Rose Main Reading Room is an iconic symbol of the library and one of the largest uncolumned interior spaces in the world. James Wall Finn and Yohannes Aynalem's celestial mural soars 52 feet above the room, giving the impression of looking through the ceiling up to a sky of billowing clouds, and is surrounded by ornate rosettes and recessed panels embellished with classical motifs. Its understated elegance has the feel of an "I heart NY" T-shirt without making you look like a tourist.

nypl.org, $85.50–$95

Want to get 'em a unique NYC experience?

