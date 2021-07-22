The Harry Potter store in NYC has a lot to offer—here are 10 magical items that you can buy right now.

When the Harry Potter store opened in NYC this summer, it brought with it the largest collection of Harry Potter merch in the world. That's a lot to peruse in one shopping trip, so you might be wondering, what are the best things to buy at Harry Potter New York?

Since it launched in June, wizards, witches and muggles alike have been shopping its 21,000 square feet which—aside from all the amazing merch—is full of incredible decor including massive models of Fawkes the Phoenix and a moving griffin as well as a spiral staircase that descends into a space made to look like the Ministry of Magic.

Throughout the store, props from the films are also displayed among the merchandise, from the major characters' actual wands to some of Voldemort's Horcruxes like Tom Riddle's journal and the Ravenclaw's diadem.

It's all very enchanting, but it can also be a little overwhelming. So we're here to help. In no particular order, these are the 10 best things to buy at Harry Potter New York right now. (Note: Some items may not be in stock depending on supplies).

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

1. Luna Lovegood makeup

The Harry Potter store actually sells themed make-up sets for the wizard or witch who likes to glam up. You can choose house colors or you can add a bit of whimsy to your routine with Luna Lovegood's set, which includes color-changing lipsticks, iridescent nail polishes and holographic eyeshadow toppers and more. You can buy them as a bundle or separately.

2. Quidditch jersey or TriWizard shirt

A really cool way to show off your fandom without wearing a robe or swishing a wand around is by wearing an athletic Quidditch jersey or a personalized Triwizard Tournament shirt. They aren't obvious to muggles on the street and can just about pass as regular clothing.

3. R or H knit sweater

If you're a fan of Molly Weasley's sweetly hand-knitted sweaters for Ron and Harry, you can actually have one for yourself. It's a pretty convincing dupe and a quirky way to show off your HP pride.

4. A personalized wand

One of the main draws to Harry Potter New York is absolutely the wand shop and the ability to pick out and personalize a wand. The Wand Shop has more than 50 wands inspired by characters, locations and props from the Wizarding World, including the Golden Snitch wand, exclusive to Harry Potter New York. To have your very own, personalized official wand would definitely be a feather in any wizard's cap.

Photograph: Courtesy Harry Potter New York

5. Butterbeer and tankard

Whatever you do, do not miss the Butterbeer Bar, which we got an in-depth tour of earlier this month. When you enter, you'll immediately see a giant cascade of nearly 1,000 glowing Butterbeer bottles that rise from the floor and appear to float over the bar. There are giant copper pipes that decorate the ceiling to make it look like the Butterbeer is flowing through them. Be sure to order up a plastic tankard for $10, which you'll get to keep after you finish your Butterbeer. If you want something more substantial, check out this beautiful Butterbeer glass.

Photograph: Courtesy Harry Potter New York

6. Chocolate frogs

The store's candy section is full of iconic candy you'd find at Honeydukes, from Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans to Chocolate Frogs (available in packs or as one in a gorgeous tin with holographic cards featuring Hogwarts founders). If you have to get any candy, we'd recommend the chocolate frogs—they're iconic and very delicious.

7. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's/Philosopher's Stone 20th Anniversary edition book

This book sells out frequently, but if you can get your hands on it, having the 20th-anniversary edition of the first book in the series is a die-hard fan's must-have. The edition comes in different house colors, too.

8. MinaLima's Quibbler Poster/stationary

MinaLima is the design duo behind the graphic props of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films and they've created beautiful stationary, posters and journals that would be an amazing and unique gift for anyone. For example, the Quibbler poster is one piece that would add a bit of whimsy to your home. You can find it all in the MinaLima section in the store.

Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

9. A Hogwarts School Trunk

If you've ever dreamed of getting your letter to Hogwarts and commuting via Hogwarts Express with trunk in hand, this is for you. The gift trunk, which comes in different sizes, includes exclusive souvenirs, accessories, and collectibles in various house colors.

10. Deathly Hallows necklace

When Deathly Hallows hit theaters, the symbol became Harry Potter fan insignia. This edgy but delicate necklace features the resurrection stone, the cloak of invisibility and a tiny replica of the Elder wand in the center. Xenophilous Lovegood is seen wearing a similar necklace in the movie.