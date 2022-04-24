New York
Hester Street Fair

  • Shopping
  • Pier 17, Financial District
The Hester Street Fair Seaport
Photograph: @TheSeaportNYC
Time Out says

The Hester Street Fair is back at Pier 17 for its 13th season! This time, it'll have an expanded footprint into Pier 16, which will have a food court with more seating. 

For opening weekend, Menya Jiro, the award-winning ramen champion will serve a "two taste" ramen with sides of dumplings and for dessert and Tippled Sweets will offer up its original cocktail-inspired ice cream. For those who want to sit out and drink, Heineken will have its own tent all weekend long right next to DJ Nas Leber, who has brought his tunes to dancefloors across the country. Cornell University and New York County Master Beekeeper Tom Wilk will also have a selection of local honey and live bees on Sunday!

This weekend, you'll be able to shop from more than 50 vendors, including newcomers: AXV Beauty's non-toxic skincare, Queer Candle, upcycled home goods and smoking accessories by Bespoke Smoke Studios, jewelry from JoeyBaby NYC, Mini Flex Kids, Juanita’s Plants, Home Snack NYC, Uncle Yankee’s Peppa fresh fruit bowls, Cantina Royal hot sauce, and Boba tea kits from Food Craft NYC. Veteran vendors will include Arrrngmnt, Preppy Trendy, Feline Jewelry, Salassan & EAG Vintage, The Prince Peacock, Eden’s Harvest and more.

Looking forward, Girl Power, Claw Money, DJ sets from LES Girls Club and the popular Pride Market will return this season.

Details

Event website:
www.hesterstreetfair.com/
Address:
Pier 17
89 South Street
New York
Contact:
www.pier17ny.com
Price:
free

Dates and times

11:00 AMPier 17 free
11:00 AMPier 17 free
