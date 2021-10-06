One of NYC's best holiday markets is returning in November after a year away.

The Urbanspace Union Square Holiday Market, the alfresco, European-style winter market with more than 150 local and national vendors, returns November 18.

Organizers say it's going to be even better this year.

"Not running our Union Square Holiday Market last year was devastating, but it makes this year even more special," says President Eldon Scott. "When November rolls around it's like a homecoming for us and for the vendors. You can feel the excitement for the start of a festive holiday season!"

This year, expect to see New York Ukrainian favorite Veselka, Breezy Hill Orchard Cider and Piccolo Cafe as well as handcrafted art and wares include first-time vendor eMCee Apparel who will showcase her own twist on Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired art with apparel that pays tribute to hip-hop icons as well as returning vendor Dash of Pep, a boutique creating unique apparel, accessories, and stationery promoting mental health, self-expression, and empowerment.

Nick Heller (@NewYorkNico) will have his own booth that'll showcase Gizmo Vintage, Challah Dolly, Prince Peacock, Em and Ahr, and Dan’s Parents House for one week each.