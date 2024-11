This seaside rink keeps people flocking to the area even after Coney Island’s theme parks have closed for the season. The 50-year-old venue began its life as the Ravenhall Baths, a saltwater swimming pool that was quite the Coney Island hotspot in its day. It was destroyed by fire in 1963, after which the space was converted into a destination for the heavily sweatered and uncoordinated. It’s $9 to skate and $5 per skate rental.