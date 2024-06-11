New York
Juneteenth Yoga at Bryant Park

Yoga at Bryant Park
For this Juneteenth edition of the park's free yoga series, Pilin Anice will guide you through various styles of yoga and meditation, all set to live music.

It might seem impossible to experience tranquility in the middle of hustling, bustling Manhattan, but Bryant Park’s free yoga series presented by CALIA is aiming to achieve just that. Though the outdoor classes will be held all summer long through September 25, on Wednesday, June 19, you can roll out your mat for a Juneteenth edition led by Pilin Anice, a yoga, barre, dance, and meditation instructor, health coach, artist and model.

Along with trying out various styles of yoga and meditation on the park's famous lawn from 6pm to 7pm, the special session will also feature life music "that will urge attendees to evolve, heal and live authentically," organizers say. Though the class is free and open to the public, make sure to register in advance, and don't forget your yoga mat and water bottle!

Christina Izzo

bryantpark.org/activities/yoga
Free
6pm
