Mother’s Day Yoga at One World Observatory

Sports and fitness One World Observatory | Manhattan, NY , Financial District Sunday May 9 2021
One World Observatory yoga
Photograph: One World Observatory
Why not give mom a Mother's Day she'll never forget? One World Observatory is opening its top floor into a studio for "sky yoga." The hour-long class will be led by Tricia Donegan, who will lead participants in calming movements against the backdrop of the city. Doors open at 11:30am. Tickets are limited and come with a $25 credit to a pre-fixe brunch at One World Observatory for the same day!

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: One World Observatory | Manhattan, NY
Venue website: oneworldobservatory.com
Venue phone: 844-696-1776
Address: One World Trade Center
285 Fulton St
New York
10007
Price: $50

Dates And Times
