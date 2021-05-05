Mother’s Day Yoga at One World Observatory
Why not give mom a Mother's Day she'll never forget? One World Observatory is opening its top floor into a studio for "sky yoga." The hour-long class will be led by Tricia Donegan, who will lead participants in calming movements against the backdrop of the city. Doors open at 11:30am. Tickets are limited and come with a $25 credit to a pre-fixe brunch at One World Observatory for the same day!
Details
Venue name:
One World Observatory | Manhattan, NY
Venue website:
oneworldobservatory.com
Venue phone:
844-696-1776
Address:
|
One World Trade Center
285 Fulton St
New York
10007
Price:
$50