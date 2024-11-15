Subscribe
Rink at Brookfield Place
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Rink at Brookfield Place

At 7,350 square feet, the Rink at Brookfield Place is bigger than the one at Rockefeller Plaza.
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Time Out says

Considered by some to be the best ice skating rink in Manhattan, this winter favorite is located on the plaza in front of the Brookfield Place Winter Garden.

At 7,350 square feet, it's even bigger than the Rink at Rockefeller Plaza and it gives New Yorkers a reason to visit during the colder months as well (the outdoor spot overlooking the North Cove Marina is extremely popular in the summer).

On weekdays, get a 60-minute session for $15. On weekends, a 60-minute session costs $17. Skate rentals range from $5-$7. Tickets are on sale now for November 16, 2024-March 2, 2025.

After your time on the ice, head inside the downtown mall for some much-needed retail therapy and, perhaps, a coffee and a bite to eat at one of the many food purveyors found on site.​

Details

Address
Brookfield Place Plaza
230 Vesey St
New York
10281
Transport:
Subway: A, C, 1, 2, 3 to Chambers St; E to World Trade Center
Price:
$15-$17, plus skate rental
