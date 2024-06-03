Sure, you've heard of wine pairings. But what about books and burlesque pairings?

During this show at Caveat on Saturday, September 28, award-winning authors will read excerpts from their new books. Then, a burlesque or drag performer will present a spectacular new act they created that was inspired by the book pairint.

This show features exciting award-winning and diverse authors reading excerpts from their new books: Bushra Rahman's coming-of-age novel Roses in the Mouth of a Lion, Casey McQuiston's queer romance novel The Pairing, Mateo Askaripour's science fiction book This Great Hemisphere, Jiaming Tang's debut novel Cinema Love, and Terry Williams' nonfiction Life Underground: Encounters with People Below the Streets of New York.

Featured burlesque and drag performers include: Spicy Delight, Chestnut Belafonte, Racy Declare, Aurora North, Faux Pas Le Fae. The show's produced and hosted by Fortune Cookie.

Local bookstore Book Club Bar (197 East 3rd Street) will sell signed copies of all the books featured at the show.

Time Out tip: Tickets go fast for this show, but if it sells out, there will be a waitlist at the door.