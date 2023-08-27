New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

El Mago Pop

  • Theater, Circuses & magic
  • Ethel Barrymore Theatre, Midtown West
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Antonio Diáz in El Mago Pop
Photograph: Courtesy Emilio MadridEl Mago Pop
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Spanish illusionist Antonio Díaz shows off his dazzling tricks.

Broadway review by Adam Feldman 

People come and go so quickly here! The young Spanish magician Antonio Díaz shares many grand illusions in his Broadway show, El Mago Pop, but he is especially keen on teleportation. Díaz and his assistants are in continual states of flux: Now you see them, now you don’t, now you see them again but somewhere other than where they began. A variety of inanimate objects—ranging in size from small (coins) to medium (shoes) to extra large (a helicopter)—are subject to similar vanishing acts, and the entire show will disappear from the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on August 27 so that Diáz can return to his home base in Barcelona. 

If you can catch El Mago Pop during its too-brief run, you will be well entertained. Between his more spectacular setpieces, the winsome Díaz—a compact cutie who is billed as Spain’s top-selling artist of the past five years—proves his bona fides with dextrous ventures into card and ball manipulation. (Time-filling video sequences depict him in comic-book graphics, like a modern-day superhero.) A few of the tricks will be familiar to magic fans, but Díaz puts a clever spins on some of the more familiar routines: a standard torn-newspaper bit is subsumed into a larger sequence that takes you aback, and a moment of quasi-levitation is berthed in elegant shadow play. Broadway hasn’t hosted a magic show since before the pandemic shutdown, and it’s good to have some illusions again. For 75 delightful minutes, you may feel a little transported yourself. 

El Mago Pop. Ethel Barrymore Theatre (Broadway). By Antonio Díaz.  Directed by Mag Lari. With Díaz. Running time: 1hr 15mins. No intermission.

Follow Adam Feldman on Twitter: @FeldmanAdam
Follow Time Out Theater on Twitter: @TimeOutTheater
Keep up with the latest news and reviews on our Time Out Theater Facebook page

El Mago Pop | Photograph: Courtesy Emilio Madrid

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman

Details

Event website:
www.elmagopop.com
Address:
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
243 W 47th St
New York
Cross street:
between Broadway and Eighth Ave
Transport:
Subway: C, E to 50th St; N, Q, R to 49th St; 1 to 50th St
Price:
$87–$306

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.