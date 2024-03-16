New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hamlet

  • Theater, Shakespeare
  • Greenwich House Theater, West Village
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Eddie Izzard in Hamlet
Photograph: Courtesy Carol RoseggHamlet
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Theater review by Raven Snook 

Eddie Izzard's experience as a marathon runner comes in handy in Hamlet, her one-woman workout of Shakespeare's classic. In addition to playing 23 different parts, she sprints around the theater, even up to the balcony, and fights herself in the climactic duel. It's an ambitious undertaking, and her passion for the play is evident. But it's not so much a triumph as a tour de forced.

Like her recent solo version of Great Expectations—which was also adapted by her brother, Mark Izzard,  and directed by Selina Cadell—this show is all about Eddie. The set is minimal, the props are nonexistent and the costume is just vinyl pants and a smart Tudoresque blazer. Izzard's performance and Tyler Elich's moody lighting are tasked with all the emotional heavy lifting. Unsurprisingly given her standup background, she does well with the comic roles: Her ingenious take on Rosencrantz and Guildenstern would make Tom Stoppard giggle, her stiff-gaited Polonius is a garrulous hoot and the Cockney Gravediggers are fun. Aside from a few stumbles, she speaks the reams of verse trippingly, and her delivery of the play's most famous speeches, particularly Hamlet's "To be or not to be" soliloquy, are thoughtful and lucid.

But as dynamic as Izzard is to watch as she spins around switching characters, she's no Shakespearean shapeshifter, and that dilutes the power of this tragedy. It's tough to become invested in this dense tale of a volatile prince avenging his father's murder—or, for newbies, even to follow it—when so many characters are, despite her best efforts, nearly indistinguishable. Hamlet’s run is essentially sold out, so it's clearly a commercial success. From an artistic standpoint, it's less palpable a hit.

Hamlet. Greenwich House Theater (Off Broadway). By William Shakespeare. Adapted by Mark Izzard. Directed by Selina Cadell. With Eddie Izzard. Running time: 2hrs 20mins. One intermission.

Follow Raven Snook on X: @ravensnook
Follow Time Out Theater on X: @TimeOutTheater
Follow Time Out Theater on Facebook: Time Out Theater

Hamlet | Photograph: Courtesy Carol Rosegg

Written by
Raven Snook

Details

Event website:
www.eddieizzardhamlet.com
Address:
Greenwich House Theater
27 Barrow Street
New York
Cross street:
at Seventh Ave
Transport:
Subway: 1 to Christopher St–Sheridan Sq
Price:
$77

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.