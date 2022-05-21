New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

H*tler’s Tasters

  • Theater, Comedy
  • Theatre Row, Hell's Kitchen
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Hannah Mae Sturgesm, MaryKathryn Kopp and Hallie Griffin in Hitler's Tasters
Photograph: Courtesy Burdette ParksHitler's Tasters
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Theater review by Raven Snook

It's just another day of selfies, passive-aggressive banter and possible death by poison in H*tler's Tasters, a dark comedy inspired by the real-life young women in Nazi Germany who made sure that the Führer's food was safe to eat. Imagined as teenagers by Michelle Kholos Brooks, these Mein Girls have the clothes—and verboten American obsessions like Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra—of their era, but their tech and their stylized grrl-pop dance moves are decidedly up to date. Brooks's sly and disturbing meditation on the seductiveness of evil had earlier Off Broadway runs in 2018 and 2019, and some passages evoke bad moments from the Trump presidency. (When Hilda insists that "Jews cannot replace us," you half expect a tiki torch.) As history and headlines prove alike, tyranny is timeless.

With a high-ranking father in the Reich, alpha Hilda (a pitch-perfect MaryKathryn Kopp) has appointed herself a champion of Nazi genocidal groupthink, convincing innocent Anna (a devastating Kaitlin Paige Longoria) and peacemaker Liesel (Hallie Griffin) that their perilous forced vocation means they're the "chosen" ones. When one of the tight-knit trio is suddenly replaced by the inquisitive Margot (Hannah Mae Sturges), the dynamic shifts and they begin to confront the reality of just how disposable they are. 

Examining fanaticism through a cult of teenage girls is a clever conceit, and after doing the show on and off for four years, the performers share a moving and believable rapport. Despite Sarah Norris' well-calibrated direction, the play is a tough tonal dance—not every laugh line lands, and the interstitial movement sequences start to feel like filler. But these minor missteps don't undermine the play's power, or its message: For the insecure and disenfranchised, it's easier to swallow dangerous lies than to face the ugly truth.

H*tler's Tasters. Theatre Row (Off Broadway). By Michelle Kholos Brooks. Directed by Sarah Norris. With MaryKathryn Kopp, Kaitlin Paige Longoria, Hallie Griffin, Hannah Mae Sturges. Running time: 1hr 25mins. No intermission.

Follow Raven Snook on Twitter: @ravensnook
Follow Time Out Theater on Twitter: @TimeOutTheater
Keep up with the latest news and reviews on our Time Out Theater Facebook page

Written by
Raven Snook

Details

Event website:
www.newlighttheaterproject.com
Address:
Theatre Row
410 W 42nd St
New York
10036
Cross street:
at Ninth Ave
Contact:
theatrerow.org
212-714-2442
Transport:
Subway: A, C, E to 42nd St–Port Authority
Price:
$47.50––$57.50

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.