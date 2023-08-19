New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Just for Us

  • Theater, Comedy
  • Hudson Theatre, Midtown West
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Alex Edelman in Just for Us
Photograph: Courtesy Monique CarboniJust for Us
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Theater review by Raven Snook

For Jews in certain situations, white privilege is only skin deep. Comedian Alex Edelman learned that lesson firsthand a few years back when he infiltrated a meeting of white nationalists in Queens. A favorite at international Fringe festivals, Edelman is known for being sharp-witted but rarely political; his fright night with the alt-right was ostensibly inspired by a barrage of anti-Semitic tweets—and a colleague who nagged him to take a stand in his stand-up—but surely also by the promise of hilarious potential material in store.

That promise is kept in Just for Us, in which his account of reactionary repartee serves as a framing device for a deeper dive into questions of identity and the limits of empathy. Edleman deftly interweaves disparate tales about his Israeli Olympian brother, an unkosher Christmas, Jared Kushner and religion-based vaccine hesitancy into a portrait of the entertainer as a young Jewish man in a polarized society. But he does this without pulling any punchlines: The laughs are plentiful. Despite the incendiary issues lurking at the edges of his tale, Just for Us is more focused on comedy than catharsis. Edelman is a master of callbacks, and his funniest jokes are accented with wonderful bulging eyes.

Edelman performed Just for Us Off Broadway last year. It's a mitzvah that the show has now moved to Broadway for a summer engagement, so more audiences can sit with his uncomfortable truths in a time of increasing anti-Semitic hate. Under Adam Brace's well-calibrated direction, and employing just one mic and three stools, Edelman conjures a roomful of enemies he naively believes he can charm. They don't succumb, of course, but theatergoers do.

Hudson Theatre (Broadway). By Alex Edelman. Directed by Adam Brace. With Edelman. Running time: 1hr 30mins. No intermission.

Follow Raven Snook on Twitter: @ravensnook
Follow Time Out Theater on Twitter: @TimeOutTheater
Keep up with the latest news and reviews on our Time Out Theater Facebook page 

Written by
Raven Snook

Details

Event website:
www.justforusshow.com/
Address:
Hudson Theatre
141 W 44th St
New York
Cross street:
at Broadway
Transport:
Subway: N, Q, R, 42nd St S, 1, 2, 3, 7 to 42nd St–Times Sq
Price:
$44–$193

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.