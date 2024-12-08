Theater review by Raven Snook



The nicest kids in town grow up so fast. Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy all played spunky teens in the original cast of Broadway’s Hairspray; now, more than 20 years later, they reunite onstage in Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now!, a spirited concert show that celebrates their intertwined careers and three-way friendship. Written, directed and performed by the trio (with an assist from three sassy backup singers and a small band), it's a sweet, slapdash evening for fans of these talented performers and the show that gave their hair and careers a lift.



All three are in fine shape and voice. In mostly chronological order, they share amusing showbiz stories—a run-in with Liza Minnelli, an understudy who went on to become a pop princess—and belt out tunes from Hairspray and other Broadway shows they’ve appeared in: Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast and Xanadu for Butler; Legally Blonde and Wicked for Bundy; and, for Winokur, one hilarious line from Grease. They also share other songs, including cute parodies (The Lion King’s “The Circle of Life” becomes “Larger Than Life,” a tribute to over-the-top theater kids), and talk frankly about their differing journeys to motherhood.

Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now | Photograph: Courtesy Russ Rowland

There isn't much to look at beyond the stars; the barely-there set consists of faux vanities and a screen for vintage pics and silly Photoshops. But the show’s DIY aesthetic is part of its charm. And while the script can be pat, and the medleys messy, the solo numbers prove that all three are more versatile than the molds in which they tend to get cast. Bundy shines as a physical comedian and mimic—her Celine Dion impression could get her booked on Titanique—and Butler’s enchanting version of The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” is a reminder that beyond her quirkiness and powerhouse pipes, she’s quite a moving actor. More than any individual performance, however, the show is notable for the women’s enviable camaraderie in a ruthless business that sometimes put them in competition with each other. You can't stop the BFFs!

Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now! New World Stages (Off Broadway). Written, directed and starring Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler and Marissa Jaret Winokur. Running time: 1hr 30mins. No intermission.

