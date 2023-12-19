Time Out says

Prototype Festival, the leading creator of new opera and music theater, is back for its 11th edition and this year's line-up is packed with powerhouse performances, including world premieres Terce: A Practical Breviary by Heather Christian (presented with Irondale); Adoration by Mary Kouyoumdjian and Royce Vavrek (presented with The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture); and Malinxe by Laura Ortman and Autumn Chacon. The festival also announces the US premiere of The Promise, a co-creation by internationally acclaimed Dutch singer-songwriter Wende, with the Royal Court Theatre and renowned English composer Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Expect "a one of its kind festival that embraces the future of music with an extraordinarily diverse group of composers, librettists, performers, and musicians, spanning different genres, backgrounds, and cultures, imaginatively telling the stories of our time," event organizers promise.

The fest, co-curated by Kristin Marting and Beth Morrison, will also welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Du Yun as a guest curator of the 2023 lineup, in charge of the International, Out of Bounds, and Digital works selections of this year’s festival.

Festivities run from January 10 through January 21 at venues across the city.