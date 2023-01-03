New York
Prototype Festival: Opera/Theatre/Now 2023

  • Theater, Musicals
  • Recommended
A scene from "In Our Daughter's Eyes"
Photograph: Courtesy of Craig T. Matthews | "In Our Daughter's Eyes"
Time Out says

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Prototype Festival, the leading creator of new opera and music theater, running January 5-15. The line-up is packed with powerhouse performances, including a piece with hundreds of singers in Times Square, two new operas by Pulitzer Prize-winners David Lang and Du Yun (the latter featuring Grammy-winning opera singer Nathan Gunn) and an opera exploring a world without humans after climate disaster. 

The festival kicks off with "In Our Daughter’s Eyes," told through the perspective of a new father and exploring how he wrestles with truly becoming a man that his daughter would be proud of. Other performances include [morning//mourning], an experimental opera, and Undine, about a mermaid addicted to plastic.

Festivities include five world premieres, one east coast premiere and an animated opera that will feature over 350 extraordinary and multidisciplinary artists. The events also includes three postponed productions from its 2022 lineup alongside groundbreaking new work. For the first time ever, PROTOTYPE is inviting audiences to participate in a live sing-along for the world premiere of Daniel Bernard Roumain’s "The All Sing: Here Lies Joy," January 8 at 2pm in Times Square.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
prototypefestival.org
Address:
Price:
$35+
