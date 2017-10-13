Springsteen on Broadway

The Boss hits the boards in a concert run, performing five shows a week in the smallest venue he has played in decades. Springsteen has always been a musical storyteller par excellence. Tickets will be hard to come by.
|Venue name:
|Walter Kerr Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
219 W 48th St
New York
10036
|Cross street:
|between Broadway and Eighth Ave
|Transport:
|Subway: A, C, E to 42nd St–Port Authority; C, E, 1 to 50th St; N, Q, R to 49th St
|Price:
|$75–$850
|Event phone:
|800-745-3000
|Event website:
|http://brucespringsteen.net/broadway
