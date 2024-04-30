New York
The Drunk Texts: Star Wars

  • Theater
Enjoy three performances of Shakespearean Star Wars, including drinking games with Yoda, shots with Darth Vader and more.

In celebration of not only Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you!), The Drunk Texts—a boozy twist on classical theater—is putting on three performances of Shakespearean Star Wars. The force is strong with this lineup: on Friday, May 3, see Andrew Sanford’s A Hope Renew’d; on May 4, Sanford’s The Empire Doth Protest; and on Sunday, May 5, a brunch edition of Mike Gregorek and Jen Sandella's The Prequels. There will be drinking games with Yoda, shots-taking with Darth Vader and more. Plus, your $15 ticket includes your first drink!

The events celebrate Star Wars, of course, but also the group's new permanent home at The RAT (that's Random Access Theater in DUMBO).

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

Event website:
thedrunktexts.com/
Address:
Price:
$15-$16
