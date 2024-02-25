New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Night of the Iguana

  • Theater, Drama
  • Pershing Square Signature Center, Hell's Kitchen
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Daphne Rubin-Vega as Maxine Faulk and Tim Daly as Rev. Shannon in The Night of the Iguana
Photograph: Courtesy Joan MarcusThe Night of the Iguana
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Theater review by Raven Snook 

Tennessee Williams's rarely revived The Night of the Iguana is a long, dazed journey into night. Reverend T. Lawrence Shannon (Tim Daly), a defrocked priest turned tour guide with a taste for liquor and underage liaisons, is at the end of his rope when he arrives at a dead friend's seaside hotel in 1940 Mexico. His pal’s fiery widow, Maxine (Daphne Rubin-Vega), welcomes him with open legs; she's prone to straddling him on the hammock. Shannon initially tries to salvage his job—his Baptist ladies' tour group, led by Lea DeLaria's barking doyenne, has many reasons to dislike him—but ends up debating spirituality, sex, sanity and suicide with fellow traveler Hannah (Jean Lichty), an impoverished New England sketch artist wandering the world with her nonagenarian grandfather (Austin Pendleton). 

Shannon is a hard guy to tolerate, let alone love, and Daly's erratic performance does the play no favors. He improves in the latter half as his character unravels and spars with Hannah, a beatific spinster who turns out to be his celibate soul mate; their late-night heart-to-heart in the third act includes some of Williams's most achingly beautiful and empathetic writing. If only Lichty—who runs La Femme Theatre Productions, which is behind this mounting—were up to the job. With hair that obscures her face and an unmodulated delivery that obscures her words, she doesn't seem capable of captivating anyone, and director Emily Mann's lugubrious pacing only makes the task harder.

Still, there's power and poignancy in watching these lost creatures connect, and they're supported by a capable ensemble and evocative design—particularly Beowulf Boritt's rundown tropical porch and Jeff Croiter's lighting, which reflects Shannon's stormy journey of the psyche. The Night of the Iguana hasn't received a major New York production in more than a quarter century, and is quite different from the 1964 movie. Laden with poetry and symbolism, it's a lot like its central character: challenging, shunned, yet worthy of a redemption that this production can't quite deliver.

The Night of the Iguana. Pershing Square Signature Center (Off Broadway). By Tennessee Williams. Directed by Emily Mann. With Tim Daly, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jean Lichty, Lea DeLaria, Austin Pendleton. Running time: 2hrs 50mins. One intermission.

Follow Raven Snook on X: @ravensnook
Follow Time Out Theater on X: @TimeOutTheater
Follow Time Out Theater on Facebook: Time Out Theater

The Night of the Iguana | Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

Written by
Raven Snook

Details

Event website:
iguanaplaynyc.com
Address:
Pershing Square Signature Center
480 W 42nd St
New York
10036
Cross street:
at Tenth Ave
Transport:
Subway: A, C, E to 42nd St–Port Authority
Price:
$81–$161

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.