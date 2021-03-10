12 New Yorkers remember the last night before lockdown

"Wednesday, March 11 was "Dirty Circus": one of the memorable last days at House of Yes before we closed. The house was one-third full. It felt as if there was a blizzard outside keeping everyone away. The energy in the room was tense, yet everyone there wanted to be there no matter what. Deep down, the feeling of this being one of the last ones started to creep in. During Act Two, I closed my eyes, threw a handful of raffle tickets over my head like confetti, and proceeded to lick the stage in an attempt to locate the winner with my tongue. I thought: This might be the last time this happens for a while… if ever again.

"During the last act of the show, a gentleman in the front row who I had met earlier that night told me it was his first time here. I watched him watch the show, his eyes glistened. I realized tears were coming out of mine. Before taking our last bow, I grabbed the mic, and thanked everyone for being there with us, and said that we’ll forever remember this night."

Current status: "For now, we have plenty of digital happenings from cool workshops and workout classes to digital dance parties! Those that want to help us now can join our Patreon! That is the best place to support us and also get priority access for our in-person gatherings that we will be developing in the future."