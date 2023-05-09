Sand tiger shark
Carcharias taurus
Also known as a gray nurse shark, the sand tiger shark is a common species of shark seen in New York waters. These usually-solitary animals, which can grow up to 10 feet long, are voracious predators that feed on a variety of bony fish, including herring, snappers, eels and much more, according to Oceana.org. They can appear menacing because of their pointy teeth but they are pretty sluggish and are not a threat to humans.
Where you'll find it: It hangs out in coastal waters near the seafloor in surf zones, shallow bays and coral and rocky reefs. Specifically, it uses Long Island estuaries like the Great South Bay as a nursery habitat for juveniles during summer months.
Its favorite thing about NYC: There are tons of menhaden and bunker fish to feast on near Rockaway Beach, where it’s been sighted in recent summers. Water quality has been improving, making it a nicer place to be.
A fun fact to tell your friends: Sand tiger sharks can detect the electrical current of prey using electroreceptors in their snouts. What a power move!