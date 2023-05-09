Our concrete jungle actually has wild animals. Let us be your guide to NYC’s wildlife.

Just because New York City is mostly concrete, steel and glass doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a vibrant ecosystem teaming with wildlife!

New York City is home to an increasing number of animals, many of which have recently reentered New York animal society, because it boasts 78,000 acres of wetlands, grasslands and forests as well as cemeteries, parks and community gardens, according to the Columbia Climate School.

RECOMMENDED: See inside the American Museum of Natural History’s massive new expansion

And in true New York fashion, animals also thrive here because of the trash in our dumpsters, our leafy backyards, the vacant lots that fill up with trash, our old sewer system and abandoned buildings.

You might remember that earlier this year, dolphins were seen swimming in the Bronx River and over in Newtown Creek. Their re-emergence in these once very polluted waterways shows how far the city has come in cleaning up its mess. The animals are back hunting for food in our rivers and we’re here for it.

NYC has been cleaning up its act so much that we’ve seen more species move into the area than ever before, according to the NYC Audubon Society. Its Executive Director Kathryn Heintz told The New York Times that NYC is the “biggest green city on earth.”

For 40 years, the city has made an effort to tidy up its parks, forests, rivers and wetlands by planting more trees, wildflowers and grasses that are native to the area, banning pesticides and converting landfills and industrial wastelands into nature sanctuaries, she said. Nature really is healing.

This month, Time Out New York is celebrating the great outdoors and highlighting the wildlife that lives here with a guide to NYC wildlife. Below, meet some of the many species that call NYC home.