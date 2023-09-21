New York
Timeout

A Murder Mystery Weekend at The Pridwin

  Things to do
The Nook in the Pridwin on Shelter Island
Photograph: courtesy of Brown Hall Design | The Nook
Buy ticket
Time Out says

This fall, head to the remote Shelter Island for a three-day murder mystery that’ll unfold all around you at one of its historic resorts.

The Pridwin, which we recently awarded five stars to, is hosting a murder mystery weekend October 20-22 that includes deluxe overnight accommodations (2 nights), welcome cocktails for two at The Terrace, three days of Murder Mystery Fun, breakfast for two each morning and dinner for two on Saturday evening— for $1,300.

“As you notice glasses clinking, you’re clued into an open secret: proprietor Dutch Schultz has opened a speakeasy on the property. His girlfriend, Lu Lu, is a regular fixture on the entertainment stage, much to the chagrin of local flapper, Rosie. The night roars along nicely, until bullets crack and the law shows up. As the smoke clears, a body falls—and it doesn’t look like the Charleston did it! Now, it’s up to you to crack the case during this exciting weekend at The Pridwin.”

RSVP if you dare!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
